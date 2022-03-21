Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $199.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

