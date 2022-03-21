Comerica Bank Has $295,000 Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $11,648,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 191.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,543,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,684 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 189.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.