Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,608 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.0578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

