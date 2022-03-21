Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

NYSE BG opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

