Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to €214.00 at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.46.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

