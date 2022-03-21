Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $2.75 at B. Riley

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $4.75 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 209.82% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

