Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $368.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $433.00 to $368.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

