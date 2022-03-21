Loop Capital Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $27.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,713,000 after purchasing an additional 651,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

