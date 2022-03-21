Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vintage Wine Estates to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors 275 1273 1446 32 2.41

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus target price of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.09%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 103.53%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million $9.87 million 880.88 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -23.00

Vintage Wine Estates’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage Wine Estates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vintage Wine Estates Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

