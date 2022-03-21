Critical Comparison: USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) versus AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get USA Equities alerts:

USA Equities has a beta of -2.1, suggesting that its share price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares USA Equities and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Equities $120,000.00 40.13 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A AngioDynamics $291.01 million 3.18 -$31.55 million ($0.99) -24.14

USA Equities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares USA Equities and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Equities -49.03% -0.41% -0.10% AngioDynamics -12.64% -0.24% -0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of USA Equities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for USA Equities and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Equities 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 0 1 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than USA Equities.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats USA Equities on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.