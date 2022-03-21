Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.35.

LFT stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

