Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.58.

NCLH opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

