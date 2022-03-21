Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. Citigroup increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.93.

EDR stock opened at 29.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 30.13 and a 200-day moving average of 29.02.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

