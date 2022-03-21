Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

WNEB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

