Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.08.

ADS opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

