Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
