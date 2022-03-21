Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

