Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.76.

Datadog stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,081.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,995 shares of company stock worth $112,480,213. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 42.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

