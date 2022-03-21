CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

