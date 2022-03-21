Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CTHR opened at $1.75 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

