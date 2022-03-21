Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
CTHR opened at $1.75 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
