Ferguson (FERG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG):

3/17/2022 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05).

3/2/2022 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

2/28/2022 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2022 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/26/2022 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from £155 ($201.56) to £140 ($182.05).

Shares of FERG opened at $148.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

