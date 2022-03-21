HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Cut to €68.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $12.67 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

