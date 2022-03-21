BMO Capital Markets Increases Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$68.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Emera stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Emera has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

