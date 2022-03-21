K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Raised to €20.50 at Morgan Stanley

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $14.40.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

