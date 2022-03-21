JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ATVDY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.