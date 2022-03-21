JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ATVDY opened at $4.31 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (Get Rating)
