Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target Raised to €43.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BSFFF opened at $43.73 on Friday. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

