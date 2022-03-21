Berenberg Bank Cuts C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Price Target to GBX 288

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Thursday.

C&C Group stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

