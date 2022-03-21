Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.