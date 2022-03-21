NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.70 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$14.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

