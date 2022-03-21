Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
