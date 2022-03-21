Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

