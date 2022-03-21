Mizuho Cuts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $20.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

