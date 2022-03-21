B. Riley Trims Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Target Price to $11.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

AVGR opened at $3.99 on Friday. Avinger has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $376,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

