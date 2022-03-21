CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) versus ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Head-To-Head Analysis

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 0 4 0 3.00 ATI Physical Therapy 0 3 2 0 2.40

CareMax presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.24%. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $3.81, suggesting a potential upside of 112.71%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than CareMax.

Volatility and Risk

CareMax has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATI Physical Therapy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A -1.38% -0.93% ATI Physical Therapy N/A -9.05% -2.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareMax and ATI Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax $295.76 million 2.49 -$6.68 million N/A N/A ATI Physical Therapy $627.87 million 0.56 -$778.33 million N/A N/A

CareMax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATI Physical Therapy.

Summary

CareMax beats ATI Physical Therapy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

