StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.