Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.