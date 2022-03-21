Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of INUV opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
