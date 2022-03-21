Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ONVO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.