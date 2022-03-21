Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Organovo by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Organovo by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

