StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Twin Disc stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

