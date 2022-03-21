Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $230.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.25.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

