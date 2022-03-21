Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.29.

WING opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.64. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

