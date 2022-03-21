Head to Head Contrast: Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avnet and Universal Security Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion 0.22 $193.11 million $4.52 9.58 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.50 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -34.64

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avnet and Universal Security Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75 Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avnet presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12% Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Summary

Avnet beats Universal Security Instruments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative embedded display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

