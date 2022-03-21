NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) & Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Head to Head Analysis

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) and Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NutraLife BioSciences alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NutraLife BioSciences and Burcon NutraScience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Burcon NutraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Burcon NutraScience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutraLife BioSciences $1.26 million 12.41 -$2.89 million ($0.04) -2.25 Burcon NutraScience $20,000.00 22,391.00 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

NutraLife BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience.

Profitability

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Burcon NutraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutraLife BioSciences -934.45% -41,321.96% -109.08% Burcon NutraScience N/A 0.41% 0.35%

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats NutraLife BioSciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names. The company was founded by Edgar Jason Ward on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.