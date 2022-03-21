STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.