STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
