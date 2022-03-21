STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVFGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.