Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAUHY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,770.50.

SAUHY opened at $77.45 on Friday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

