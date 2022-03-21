Barclays Raises Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Price Target to GBX 88

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
