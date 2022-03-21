K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.15. The company has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a P/E ratio of 38.13. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$29.69 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.