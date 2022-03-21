Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCW. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.97.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$822.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.10.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

