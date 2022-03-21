Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

