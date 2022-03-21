Head to Head Contrast: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for SciPlay and BlueCity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.99%. BlueCity has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.25%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than SciPlay.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and BlueCity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 2.82 $19.30 million $0.78 17.13 BlueCity $158.06 million 0.32 -$34.00 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00% BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69%

Summary

SciPlay beats BlueCity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

