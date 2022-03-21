CIBC Cuts Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$2.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

SMT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a market cap of C$266.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.42 and a 12 month high of C$4.83.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.