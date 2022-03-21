Head-To-Head Analysis: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.74 $43.08 million $3.93 5.66 AMEN Properties $1.14 million 25.10 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 70.90% 7.56% 0.19% AMEN Properties 90.95% 50.49% 47.25%

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

